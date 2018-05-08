RCCG member wants VP Yemi Osinbajo removed as a pastor

Henry Nwazuruahu Shield, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said he will petition the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor E.A Adeboye, for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to be removed as a pastor in the church.

In a series of tweets, he said the Vice President has become an embarrassment to the church and Christians in Nigeria.

He accused Osinbajo of being quiet despite all the attacks carried out against Christians and churches. see his tweets below

I have been a member of @rccghq for close to 20yrs so I will call out @ProfOsinbajo for the embarasment he has become to the Body of Christ. Watching as Christians get killed daily. If it hurts you, tell him to resign as a pastor so I can face him as the politician he has become. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) May 7, 2018