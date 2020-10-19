PTF calls for five-year action plan to transform the police force

The Police Trust Fund (PTF) at the weekend requested the IG to present a five-year comprehensive plan of action to transform the police force.

The fund at a meeting in Abuja also approved the implementation of extensive training, provision of state-of-the-art equipment and welfare plan for the force.

The call coincides with the denial by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PTF and retired Inspector-General of the Police, Mr. Suleiman Abba, of any rift between him and the Executive Secretary of the board, Mr. Ahmed Sokoto, which was said to have delayed the take-off of the fund.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Abba said: “The board considered the implementation of extensive training, provision of requisite state-of-the-art equipment as well as an appropriate welfare plan for personnel to be deployed to the new tactical team and other specialised units of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The board of trustees also requested the Inspector-General of Police to present a five-year comprehensive strategic plan of action aimed at achieving the total transformation of the Nigeria Police Force.”

While denying the purported rift between him and Sokoto, Abba said: “If there is anybody that is deliberately causing problems for the PTF, I will know what to do.”

He also flayed criticisms from stakeholders faulting some provisions of the Police Trust Fund Act 2019, with regards to deductions from states and some corporations as part of the funding for the PTF.

He said: “My own understanding is that the Police Trust Fund Establishment Act 2019 is an Act of the National Assembly and only a court of law can declare it or part of it illegal.

“So, if anyone saying there is no Act, you can take him up on what I said.

“Some of the provisions they are talking about, I find it difficult to understand. Is it that they don’t want Nigerian police to be transformed? Is it that they don’t want the security of this country?

“There are other corporations and agencies where deductions are made from the same Federation Account and they are not saying anything about it.

“Who is against the police? Who is against the security of this country? I leave Nigerians to judge.”

He also said the Nigerian police contingent to the United Nations peacekeeping operations enjoyed high-performance rating owing to the use of modern technology hence the determination of PTF to equip the force sufficiently.

“It is on record that our policemen go out there on peace mission and come out on tops because the right equipment is there so if they get this equipment, they will even do more because they are with their families, they are at home in an environment they are used to and that is what we intend to do,” Abba said.