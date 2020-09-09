Protests in Oyo, Osun over fuel price, electricity tariff hike

Scores of students, workers and civil society groups stormed the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday, to express displeasure with the hike in price of petrol and increase of electricity tariff.

The protesters gathered at the Awolowo Junction, Bodija, chanting anti-government and solidarity songs before moving to the Federal Secretariat, Ikolaba, Ibadan.

They described the recent increment in electricity tariff and hike in fuel price as wicked and one that lacked sound judgment. They vowed to paralyse the economy if the government failed to reverse the price and tariff.

President, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Benedict Olalere, who spoke with journalists, said: “We are giving the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the pump price and electricity tariff. Failure to do so, we will shut down and paralyse the economy. If they want to arrest us let them do so. I am ready to die. The masses cannot be sacrificial lambs because they want to take care of political office holders. They should cut down their expenses.”

Also, Chairman, Joint Campus Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS), Mayowa Opakunle, emphasised that students in the state totally reject the increase.

On his part, the Convener of All Workers’ Convergence (AWC) and former Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Oyo State, Andrew Emelieze, said: “The policies of the current government are inimical to Nigerians and are making life difficult for Nigerians. By illegally increasing pump price and electricity tariff, life has become miserable for Nigerians. They promised to build refineries. Where are the refineries?

IN the same vein, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and rights activists during a protest in Osogbo gave the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum to reverse the hike, saying that the policies by the current leadership have brought untold hardship to the citizens.

The protest was organised by NANS, Action Front (JAF) and Amica Ideological School Movement ( ACIS-M).

One of the stakeholders, Kola Ibrahim, who is the Secretary of JAF, said: “Our aim is to resist all anti-people policy of the Buhari-led government and its surrogates across the states.”