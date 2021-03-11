Protesting truck drivers block Benin-Ore road over colleagues’ killing

Travellers on the Benin-Ore Expressway were on Wednesday held up for several hours in traffic.

This followed the blockade of the ever-busy highway by drivers of articulated vehicles yesterday at Ofosu, the boundary town between Edo and Ondo states, They were protesting the killing of two of their members by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that the killing of the two drivers occurred on Tuesday night.

The following morning, the other drivers mobilised and barricaded the East-West Road by the military checkpoint.

Besides the killings, it was learnt that the suspected criminals stole undisclosed sums of money from the victims.

The aggrieved drivers insisted that only an address by Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki could placate them to remove the barricade from the road.