Pro- and anti- Buhari protesters pray, curse him in London [VIDEO]

There was a mild drama at the Nigerian Diplomatic Mission in London as pro-Buhari Prayer group and counter-protesters held opposing demonstrations in front of the building on Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari , who is currently on a medical vacation in the UK is staying at the Diplomatic Mission , popularly known as Abuja House

The two groups converged in front of the building at different times of to make their feelings known about the President’s medical vacation in the UK.

The Pro-Buhari protesters who arrived the building around noon on Sunday prayed for the President and urged him to continue his fight against corruption.

The prayers were offered by both Christian and Muslim members in the group.

However, the anti-Buhari group, who arrived the building a few minutes after the pro-Buhari group left accused the President of wasting taxpayers money.

The group urged him return to Nigeria immediately and continue his presidential duties or he resigns if incapacitated

Chanting solitary songs, some of the protesters could be seen raining curses on the President and other political leaders in the country.

