President Buhari returns to Nigeria from London

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from London, after attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The President took off from London just after midday on Saturday and arrived at Abuja moments ago.

The President’s new media aide, Bashir Ahmed had earlier announced his departure from London.

President Buhari had travelled to London on April 9 shortly after declaring his intention to seek re-election at the All Progressives Congress’ National Executive Council Meeting.

While attending CHOGM, the President called for more investment in Nigeria, pointing out that encouraging trade and investment are the surest way of getting millions out of poverty.

He also called on Commonwealth heads of state to avoid trade warns, warning that it would hurt development efforts.

In the days before CHOGM, the President met and held talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Arch Bishop of Canterbury, The Most Reverend Justin Welby, separately.