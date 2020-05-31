President Buhari loses second nephew in 23 Days

Ibrahim Dauda, President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, is dead.

This is coming few days after the death of Mutari Dauda, another nephew of the President, who passed away on May 8, 2020.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday, said Dauda died in Daura, Katsina State, after a prolonged illness

In a condolence message, Buhari said the death had robbed the family and the Daura community of one of its finest gentlemen.

He said, “I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings.”

The deceased is survived by a number of children including Ibrahim, a chief administrative officer in State House, Abuja.