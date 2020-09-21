President Buhari congratulates Obaseki

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on his re-election.

He also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission for the smooth process that led to the emergence of Obaseki.

The President’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a Tweet on Sunday said Buhari commended the people of Edo State, the political parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

The President urged the returning governor to show grace and humility.

He said, “My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

“Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”