President Buhari appoints 3 dead people as board members of government agencies

Three dead people were among the 209 chairmen and 1,258 members appointed to fill the governing boards of agencies and parastatals positions.

Senator Francis Okpozo, who died at 81, in 2016, was named Chairman, Nigerian Press Council (NPC).

Reverend Christopher Utov, who died in March this year, is on the board of Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research

Also on the list l is late retired Deputy Inspector General of Police and elder statesman, Donald Ugbaja.



The appointments which was released late Saturday night to mainly online media by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, read: “Mr. President considered the approval for the constitution of the Boards as well as the appointments, very necessary, so as to provide a proper Governance and oversight structure for Government Agencies and Parastatals. The constitution of the boards with the appointments, is a demonstration of this Government’s efforts aimed at building strong institutions of Governance, and by extension, improving the quality of Policy formulation and supervision.

“While these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.

“The appointments take immediate effect and Honourable Ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment have been issued.”

These appointments are the single largest President Buhari has made since he took office in 2015.

Prominent among the appointees is a former Ekiti State Governor, Niyi Adebayo, who will be serving on the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria alongside Akingbesote Akinyeye, Suleiman Mohammed and Bello Babura.

Bode Mustapha and Mr. Fetus Keyamo will also be serving on the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation alongside Alhaji Garba Buba, Bello Garba, Gen. J.O.J. Okoloagu, Mudashiru Mustapha and Adewole Adeleke.

On the board of Sheda Science and Technology Complex are Senator Ayo Arise, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, Kevin Njideaka, Rotimi Erogbogbo, Bala Abdullahi, Shuaibu Bukkuyum, Mohammed Us, Kolawole Yusuf, Inuwa Mangoronand Gale Idriss.

The General Overseer of Foundation of Truth Ministry, Lagos State, Rev. Yomi Kasali, was appointed on the board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission alongside Emmanuel Ebomuche, Ezekiel Agazu, Israel Akanji, Anthony Fasipe, Jidda Musa, Yusuf Biniyat and forgiven Amachree.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and others are on the board of the National Boundary Commission while Gen. John Shagaya and others made the list of National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies.

Osinbajo is also chairing the Border Communities Development Agency, the National Planning Commission and the National Space Research and Development Agency

The President himself is chairing the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority

See The Full List Here