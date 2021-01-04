Presidency’s attack on PDP baseless, says party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the diatribe by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government against the party as a ‘feeble kick of a weak horse’ in another failed attempt to deceive Nigerians.

The opposition party stated that it wasn’t surprising that the Buhari presidency is rattled by the bitter truth that Nigerians are fed up with the president and his All Progressives Congress (APC), and are rallying on PDP platform to rescue the country from their (APC and Buhari) misrule.

According to the PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, “It is indeed pathetic that the Buhari presidency thinks that it can beguile Nigerians again after all they got from it in almost six years, which are failed promises, a wrecked economy, weak currency, excruciating poverty, surging unemployment, unbridled treasury looting, patronising of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers, double economic recession and a rapid decline to the horrible status of a failed state.

“Under President Buhari, all security, economic and social indicators have gone negative. It therefore amounts to a slap on the sensibility of Nigerians for the Buhari presidency to attempt to compare the once thriving lives of Nigerians under the PDP to the sorry state of affairs in our country, which has become a terrorist haven and the world poverty capital in a space of six years.

“What can the Buhari presidency say to the fact that when President Buhari took over power in 2015, our economy was rated one of the fastest growing in the world with Fitch’s B+ rating, only for his administration to wreck it within six years, and turned our country to a beggarly nation that is now borrowing from all parts of the world.”

The PDP added: “When President Buhari took over from the PDP, our naira was at N160 to a dollar. Today, under the incompetent and corrupt administration of APC and Buhari, our naira has fallen to almost N500 to a dollar, wrecking our national purchasing power and making Nigeria an object of jest in the comity of nations.”

The statement, therefore, asked: “Why won’t Nigerians be fed up with the Buhari presidency when under its watch, more than 30 million businesses have collapsed, while over 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood due to obnoxious economic policies that scare away both domestic and foreign investors?

“Why won’t Nigerians be fed up with the Buhari presidency when under its voodoo economy, a litre of fuel, which was sold for N87 under the PDP, now sells as high as N170 to N200.

“Today, staple food had gone beyond the reach of majority of Nigerians to the extent that a bag of rice, which was sold for about N10,000 now sells for N30,000; that a measure of Garri which was sold for N100 now sells for N350 to N400 while a litre of palm oil which was sold for N200 now sells for up to N600? The list is endless.

“Under Buhari’s watch, most families cannot afford basic necessities of life; parents cannot pay their children’s school fees, abandoned projects litter the country; hunger and starvation, divorces, broken families, strange disease and sudden death have become so prevalent that compatriots prefer suicide and slavery mission as options.”

PDP stated that “is it not distressing that terrorists that had been pushed to the fringes by the PDP administration have resurged and now being patronised by government officials as they ravage our communities and behead our citizens?

“Today, not only that corruption has increased in our country under President Buhari as reported by reputable organisations like Transparency International, Nigeria now ranks as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019 after Iran and Afghanistan.”

The statement stated that indeed, the situation is so bad that even the president could not summon the courage to honour an invitation by the House of Representatives to give account of how his administration has managed the affairs of the country.

It therefore asked: “Why won’t Nigerians crave for the return of the PDP, a party whose administration paid our foreign debts, grew the economy, revolutionised the telecommunication, aviation, power, agriculture and banking sectors among others and gave life a meaning in Nigeria.”

As a party, the PDP challenged the Buhari presidency to search its conscience, reflect on the devastations it has brought upon the country and accept that life was better under the PDP.