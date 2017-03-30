Presidency sets up committee to resolve faceoff with Senate

The Federal government has set up a committee to resolve the issues between it and the Senate.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, disclosed this on Wednesday.

Mohammed said the executive was concerned that the relationship between the two arms of government is not as smooth as it should be.

The minister said the issue was discussed at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and the executive.

“The executive is also quite worried and quite concerned that the relationship between the two arms of government is not as smooth as it is supposed to be,” Mohammed said.

“In any democracy, it is a continuous struggle for balancing between the executive and the legislature because each of them is creatures of the law. We must strive at all times to ensure that there is that balance, amity and smooth relationship.

“Just today at the federal executive council meeting, this matter was discussed and a committee is already working on ensuring that we resolve all these outstanding issues.

The committee was set up after the Senate rejected Ibrahim Magu as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the suspension of the resident electoral commissioner (RECs) nominees forwarded to the senate for confirmation.