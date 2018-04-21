Presidency raises alarm over fake Facebook account in Zahra Buhari’s name

The Presidency on Friday in Abuja raised alarm over fake Facebook account in the name of Zahra, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter.

The Presidency’s concern is in a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

He said: “Merchants of mischief have taken their antics against the first family further by creating a fake Facebook account in the name of Zahra, President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter.’’

He said the fake account, conspicuously different from the authentic one, was used to post a message on April 17, at 9.07 a.m.

The presidential aide revealed that a picture of President Buhari with snowflakes all over him, and being welcomed to a foreign country was used, alongside this message: “children of God, here is a 75-year-old man walking in snow without cardigan just to rescue the battered economic status of Nigeria and some of you senseless people feel he travels too much, as if he travels for partying or merry making.

“God bless Nigeria. Please share…”

Adesina, therefore, repudiated the Facebook account, saying it did not belong to Zahra and urged members of the public to be wary, and see through the intentions of those behind it.

He added that those behind the fake account sought to attract odium to the first family, and did not mean well for the country.