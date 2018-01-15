Presidency pleased with outcomes of polls in Anambra central, others

The Presidency has described as a ‘welcome development’ the outcome of the elections organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the weekend, in which three different political parties won.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

The presidential aide, who was commenting on the conduct of the polls, noted that the outcomes of the elections were manifestation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s deep commitment to free and fair elections.

He said: ‘‘the President is inherently committed to the independence of the electoral commission in his belief that the will of the people shall be the basis of authority of government which is expressed through periodic, free and fair elections.

“He will do nothing to impede INEC.”

He reaffirmed that under President Buhari’s watch, Nigeria would continue to record more free, fair and credible elections.

He reiterated the President’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions in the country, by ensuring that all relevant institutions in the electoral process maintain a high-level of professionalism and independence throughout the electoral process.

Shehu, on behalf of the President, congratulated the winners of the elections in Anambra central senatorial district, Ardo Kola state constituency in Taraba and Gwagwalada central constituency in the FCT.

He also commended INEC, security agencies, civil societies, the media and other stakeholders for their roles in the elections.

The presidential spokesman called on parties not satisfied with the outcome of the polls to heed the President’s counsel by seeking legal redress through constitutional means.

Chief Victor Umeh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), who scored the highest number of votes with 64, 878, was declared winner of the Anambra Central Senatorial re-run election which was conducted on Saturday by the INEC.

The returning officer of the rerun election, Prof Charles Esimone, announced the result on Sunday morning.

The senatorial election took place in seven local governments of Anambra including Njikoka, Awka North, Idemili South, Dunukofia, Awka South, Anaocha and Idemili North.

Also Dominic Bakuni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had won the Ardo-kola State Constituency bye-election, in Taraba.

The Returning Officer, Dr Manu Donga, Department of Economics, Modibbo Adamawa University, Yola, announced the result of the election which was also conducted by INEC on Saturday.

Abdulkarim Mohammed of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the Gwagwalada Central Ward councillorship re-run election which was equally conducted by INEC on Saturday.