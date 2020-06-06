Premier League releases revised 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season, if all safety requirements are in place.
All matches will be played behind closed doors.
Wednesday 17 June
18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd
20:15 Man City v Arsenal
Friday 19 June
18:00 Norwich City v Southampton
20:15 Spurs v Man Utd
Saturday 20 June
12:30 Watford v Leicester City
15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
17:30 West Ham v Wolves
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Sunday 21 June
14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd
16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea
19:00 Everton v Liverpool
Monday 22 June
20:00 Man City v Burnley
Tuesday 23 June 18:00 Leicester City v Brighton
20:15 Spurs v West Ham
Wednesday 24 June
18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd
18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
18:00 Norwich City v Everton
18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Thursday 25 June
18:00 Burnley v Watford
18:00 Southampton v Arsenal
20:15 Chelsea v Man City
Saturday 27 June
12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves
Sunday 28 June
16:30 Watford v Southampton
Monday 29 June
20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
Tuesday 30 June
20:15 Brighton v Man Utd
Wednesday 1 July
18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
18:00 Everton v Leicester City
20:15 West Ham v Chelsea
Thursday 2 July
18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs
20:15 Man City v Liverpool