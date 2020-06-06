Premier League releases revised 2019/20 fixtures

The Premier League on Friday confirmed the fixture schedule for the first three match rounds of the resumed 2019/20 season, if all safety requirements are in place.

All matches will be played behind closed doors.

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd

20:15 Man City v Arsenal

Friday 19 June

18:00 Norwich City v Southampton

20:15 Spurs v Man Utd

Saturday 20 June

12:30 Watford v Leicester City

15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

17:30 West Ham v Wolves

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd

16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea

19:00 Everton v Liverpool

Monday 22 June

20:00 Man City v Burnley

Tuesday 23 June 18:00 Leicester City v Brighton

20:15 Spurs v West Ham

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

18:00 Norwich City v Everton

18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Thursday 25 June

18:00 Burnley v Watford

18:00 Southampton v Arsenal

20:15 Chelsea v Man City

Saturday 27 June

12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves

Sunday 28 June

16:30 Watford v Southampton

Monday 29 June

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

Tuesday 30 June

20:15 Brighton v Man Utd

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United

18:00 Everton v Leicester City

20:15 West Ham v Chelsea

Thursday 2 July

18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs

20:15 Man City v Liverpool