Pray at home during Ramadan, Saudi Arabia tells Muslims

Saudi Arabia’s top Islamic authority has called on Muslims around the world to perform prayers at home during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Saudi Senior Scholars’ Council said yesterday that Muslims should perform communal prayers including the taraweeh at home if authorities in their respective countries recommend it.

“The Muslim should avoid gatherings because they are considered the main reason for spreading infection, according to related medical reports,” the council said, according to the state Saudi news agency SPA.

The council advised against group meals during Ramadan and underlined the importance of preserving life in Islam.

Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, had suspended congregational prayers in mosques and halted religious journeys to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina as part of strict measures to control the outbreak.

Yesterday, the Saudi Health Ministry announced five more deaths from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, bringing the country’s overall death toll to 97

The ministry also confirmed 1,088 new virus cases, SPA reported, citing a spokesman. The latest cases raise to 9,362 the total number of infections in the oil-rich monarchy, the highest tally in an Arab country