Popular radio presenter cries out as ex husband threatens to expose her nude pictures online [VIDEO]

A popular radio presenter, Alhaja Kafilat Rufai, has revealed a threat by her former husband, Sharafa to release nude photos and videos of her to the world.

She presents the popular Islamic programme ‘ Albayan with Alhaja Kaola on Fresh FM, Ibadan.

She is also the founder of Kaola Communications and the popular Kaola Travel and Tours.

Both were married with five children before they divorced in 2019. The marriage only lasted for six years.

She eventually moved on and got married to another man, Alhaji Kassim Ayanmo.

Alhaja Kafilat claims that Sharafa is trying to blackmail her and take revenge by releasing photos and videos that expose details about her genitals.

She said her former husband recorded the videos secretly when they were still married.

She noted that ex- husband was was simply jealous of her successes after they parted ways.

She added that the threat was to ruin her career and business.

Sharafa is currently based in America.

WATCH VIDEO HERE