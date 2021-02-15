Popular Nigerian Artist spent Valentine in the most lovable way… He showed love to those who really needed it – PHOTOS!

Valentine is a day one needs to spend time with loved ones.

But Abolore Sobayo decided to spent his own Valentine’s Day in the most desirable way by showing love to area boys under the bridge in Oshodi.

Sobayo, who owns a foundation ,Sobayo Abolore Art Foundation used the event to train and equip the boys with some skills.

During the training tagged ‘Street College’‘ the boys were taught screen printing.

Sobayo, who recently launched ‘Jelosimi Art Center (JAC),” also used the event to gather data of some of the boys for a formal programme to help get them off the streets.

According to Sobayo, his foundation has over the years assisted many youths in the area skill acquisition.

“Now, we are taking a step further by getting some area boys meaningfully engaged. The very best of them have been identified and they will be trained in various skills.”

Check out some of the photos from Sobayo’s visit to the area boys below.