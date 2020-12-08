Popular Edo female pastor dies 4 days after celebrating son’s birthday

A popular Edo based female pastor, Apostle Debrah Eunice Gordon Osagiede has passed away.

Gordon Osagiede is the General Overseer, Spirit and Life Family Bible Church and President, Godhead Prayer Ministry, Worldwide.

She is also the Initiator/facilitator ‘Women in The New Nigeria”.

She died on Monday after a brief illness at the age of 62.

The late pastor died four days after celebrating his son, Bishop Gordon A. Gordon-Osagiede’s birthday.

Bishop Gordon-Osagiede is the facilitator, New Men in Christ fellowship and Youth of Excellence Worldwide.

The late Apostle was preparing for the 29th anniversary celebration of the church.

She gave the sermon during the inauguration thanksgiving service for Governor Godwin Obaseki in November.

Daughter of a former Police Commissioner, the late cleric is the wife of late Apostle Gordon Erhauyi Osagiede.

She is survived by seven children; six sons (two adopted sons) and a daughter.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family soon.