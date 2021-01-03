Popular American porn star opens up on sleeping with VP Osinbajo

Popular American p0rn star has denied sleeping with Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

The New York-based n3de dancer, Symba aka ‘SymbasErothick,’ has cleared the air on a purported s3xual affair with Nigeria’s Vice-president and pastor, Osinbajo

The curvy model had been pictured with Mr. Osinbajo in 2018, the outcome of which stirred up controversy and raised questions about the politician’s moral integrity as a part-time clergyman.

Speaking on Clubhouse, an online platform for casual, drop-in audio conversations, the American stripper denied having an illicit affair with the Nigerian vice-president.

Symba, who currently runs a s3x toy boutique and frequently posts p3rn videos of herself, however, relished the idea of making acquaintance with Mr. Osinbajo if presented the opportunity.

The prominent p3rn star’s conversation on Clubhouse was shared on Twitter.

“Pictures could be taken out of proportion,” she said. “And that for example was something that was taken wholy out of proportion.”

She, however, said of her interest in the Nigerian vice-president: “If anybody has his number, you can pass it to me.”