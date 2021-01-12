Popular actress, Zainab Balogun recounts scary experience with COVID-19

Nollywood actress, Zainab Balogun has taken her social media handle to recount about her scary COVID-19 experience.

In a video shared by the 31-year-old who was seen jubilating after her test came back negative. She also revealed how she battled the deadly disease and survived it.

Read her post below;

She said she has been waiting to hear she is now Covid-free.

“I’m Covid Free!!! 3 words that I’ve been waiting to say for what seemed like forever. I did my 3rd covid PCR test on Friday and woke up NEGATIVE. Allow me to act a fool and celebrate because God knows I was ready to be done. Thank you for checking in guys,” she wrote. In another post she shared a picture and a video sharing part of her experience.

She said, “I have never missed sitting on this sofa or being able to hug my family like I did in the last few weeks. While my covid symptoms were mild, isolation was very lonely! I felt it was important to document this journey from day 1.”

Zainab revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus in a video shared on Instagram on December 24, 2020.

“Imagine going the whole year and then testing positive for covid two days before Christmas. I laughed when I got my results because I was super convinced it wasn’t happening as you’ll see in the clip.

“I was having my seasonal asthma flare-up and experiencing covid like symptoms from my normal meds which didn’t prompt me to think otherwise,” she wrote.