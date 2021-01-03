Popular actress, Uche Ogbodo caught wearing pads to enlarge her bum bum

Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has been caught wearing a butt pad, in order to create an illusion that she has a big butt.

The Igbo born thespian who goes by the nickname “goddess” shared the photo of herself without caption and the eagle eye of Kemi Filani News could not help but spot the heavy hip and butt padding.

See the photo below:

See the photo below:

Uche Ogbodo once sent” thunder to a fan who called her a witch.

The fan then took to the comment section and wrote:

“Ur dress is fine but ur make up is like u are from marin kingdom d witch goddess”

Sending thunder towards her, Uche Ogbodo wrote:

“Thunder fire you with that your Stewpid assumption! Who is a Marine Goddess! All these Ogbanje’s looking for who is a member of their underwater coven! Not Me ! N not today! Bye “