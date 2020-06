Nigeria continues to see a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, since the country’s first case was confirmed on February 27.

Since then, Nigeria has been thrust among the top 10 countries with the highest daily infection rates in Africa.

As of Monday , June 29, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said there were 573 deaths and 25133 positive cases.

Lagos State continues to be the epicentre, with 10,310 positive cases , Abuja follows with 1818 positive cases.