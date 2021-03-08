Politicians, Yahoo boys risk jail over stainless number plates, says FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State has warned motorists in the state to stop the use of stainless number plates or illegal covering of same on their vehicles

FRSC Sector Commander, Andrew Kumapayi who gave the warning in a chat with the Nation, said such motorists risked being prosecuted and sent to jail as the Command would strictly enforce the laws.

He such acts which had both safety and security implications were common among the political class, senior government officials and ‘Yahoo Boys’ in the state.

He said, “It’s an offence not to properly display vehicle identification number on any vehicle plying Nigerian roads. Any vehicle found wanting will be impounded with the drivers or owners arrested and prosecuted in line with the extant laws.

“Many of the violators are in the habit of driving dangerously or using the vehicle to commit crime, hiding under the illusion that they could not be tracked as the vehicle plates are covered.

“Dangerous driving attracts N50,000 fine and or six months imprisonment. As for covering of number plates, the operators are to be arraigned before the mobile courts where they stand the risks of fine payment of N3,000 and or two to six months imprisonment.”

Kumapayi urged motorists to ensure proper registration of their vehicles with the appropriate authorities and also display their number plates to avoid any form of embarrassment.