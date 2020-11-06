Police warn against protest in Lagos

The police in Lagos said on Thursday said it would resist any protest or demonstration anywhere in the state.

The warning came on the heels of plans by some groups to begin “the mother of all protest” across the country to drive home their demands against police brutality, bad governance and insecurity.

But the police said it would not allow any demonstration under any guise because Lagosians were still nursing the wounds of the violence that trailed the #ENDSARS protest.

Lagos police spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the command received intelligence on another planned protest.

He said: “Unpatriotic elements or group of people have concluded plans to orchestrate another set of violence in the state in furtherance to the recent #ENDSARS violence, which has been analysed as dangerous and counterproductive.

“Premised on this, the command, therefore, wishes to warn individuals, group of students or any group who might want to stage any form of protest, either ‘peaceful’ or violent, or gathering whatsoever, to desist.

The police and other security agencies will collectively and tactically resist any security threat or threats to public peace which might be triggered by protest or protesters in Lagos State.

“The police command, emphatically, warns parents and guardians to discourage their children or wards from embarking on any protest in the state as the possibility of hijacking it by armed hoodlums to cause grieve and pains like the recent past is evident.