Police uncover plot to disrupt Dapo Abiodun’s inauguration on May 29

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday said it has uncovered plans by unscrupulous individuals to instigate crisis across the state, ostensibly to disrupt the inauguration of the Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his Deputy; Engr. Noimot Salako – Oyedele on May 29, 2019

A statement, issued on Tuesday by the command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said those involved in the alleged plot were orchestrating rallies, processions and assemblies in public places aimed at heating up the State before inauguration.

To this end, Oyeyemi said the State’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama had put in place a robust security arrangement, aimed at “checkmating such trouble makers and other criminally-minded persons, including miscreants and disgruntled elements.”

He warned that the Command would deal decisively with anybody or group who attempt to disrupt the peace in the State no matter how highly placed such person may be.

The statement read partly “The special units of the Command namely SARS, PMF, STS, Anti kidnapping as well as DPOS and Area Commanders have been placed on red alert with specific instruction to closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any distress calls and disturbance of public peace.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has also ordered twenty-four hourly surveillance patrols across the length and breadth of the State.

“Consequently, members of public are hereby advised, for the purpose of peace, law and order, to put on hold for now any form of public procession, rally or carnival related to chieftaincy and land matters and rather seek alternative dispute resolution methods, or approach the law court for redress.

“In furtherance to this, persons or group intending to hold public assemblies and rallies other than as stated above are advised to contact the office of the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, for necessary approval and security.”