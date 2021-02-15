Police to probe maltreatment of Lekki tollgate protesters

Lagos State Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu has condemned the maltreatment meted out to 40 persons arrested for their alleged involvement in #OccupyLekkiTollgate protest on Saturday.

The suspects, including popular comedian Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni), were arrested separately and allegedly stripped of their clothing, beaten and sandwiched in a van by policemen who taunted them before they were eventually charged to court.

Images of the ill-treatment, which surfaced on the social media, generated wide criticisms against the police.

Many Nigerians wondered why the protesters were treated like criminals.

Reacting to the footages, Odumosu, in a statement by the command’s spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi, ordered immediate investigation and identification of the culprits.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested ‘EndsSARS protesters’ were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act.

“Odumosu reiterates that in as much the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties, noting that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct.

“He further urges Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence nor break down of law and order in any part of the state.”