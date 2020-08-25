Police shoot 19-year-old in Rivers Community for impregnating a girl

A 19-year-old boy has been shot by a police team in K. Dere Community of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State for impregnating a girl.

The boy identified as Ledisi Kote was shot on the leg by a policeman from Kpor Division in the LGA on Friday last week.

It is not immediately clear if the girl is related to any of the police officers.

According to Tuka Loanyie who narrated the incident on his Facebook wall, Kote’s father said he and his son were in his compound in the community on Friday morning around 7 am when a Sienna mini-van drove into his compound carrying about four armed policemen.

Kote’s sick father said the police officers went straight to the door of his son’s room and began banging on it while angrily cocking their guns.

He said he approached them to inquire from them why they invaded his compound in such a manner and to also know what his son did but none of them answered him.

He said that one later spoke but angrily told him that his son impregnated a girl, adding that the next thing he heard from the backyard of his house was a gunshot.

According to him, one of the officers shot his son on the leg and the police team later went away with him while he was bleeding profusely.

He said they hid him in a private hospital.

A complaint was later lodged at the state Police headquarters at Moscow road in Port Harcourt while Kote was transferred from the village to a government-owned hospital in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that doctors said he will have to undergo three different surgeries or his leg might be amputated