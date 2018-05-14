Police seal Kano State House Of Assembly to stop impeachment of Speaker

The Kano State House of Assembly has been shut down.

Armed policemen were deployed to the House since 2am on Monday to prevent members from gaining access into the assembly complex.

The deployment of the security men might not be unconnected with current move to remove the Speaker of the House, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata and principal officers by some lawmakers.

It was gathered that the sergeant-at-arms was brought to the House in the early hours of Monday, suspiciously to hide the mace.

A statement by the Director of Press to the Speaker, Ali Bala said the House has adjourned its plenary session from Monday to the end of June.

He stated that the adjournment is to enable members prepare for Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Eidel-Fitr.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Magaji Majia, noted the deployment was a move to maintain peace in the state.

He said, “We deployed our men to the Assembly to ensure that nobody disrupts the peace.

“We need peace in the state and therefore we will not allow anybody to tamper with existing peace and harmony being enjoyed by the people in the state.”