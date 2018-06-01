Police recruitment: Kano tops list as 5,107 candidates make it to final

The Police Service Commission has released the names of 5,107 successful candidates who passed the qualifying examination conducted last week Friday by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

The Police had said that 6,000 candidates would be employed out of the 37,000 candidates that sat for the examination, but only 5,107 candidates were successful, with Kano State having the highest number with 308 candidates, followed by Katsina with 238.

Oyo came third with 225 candidates, Akwa Ibom 194, while 189 candidates were selected from Borno and Jigawa states.

Other states with relatively high number include Abia 114, Adamawa 140, Anambra,146 candidates.

Others are Bauchi, 133; Benue 157; Cross River 122; Delta 166; Ebonyi 91; Edo 125; Enugu 119; Imo 181; Kaduna 161; Kebbi 144, Kogi 140, Kwara 110, Lagos 136, and Niger 169.

140 candidates were shortlisted in Ogun, Ondo 125, Osun 211, Plateau 116, Rivers 138, Sokoto 161, Taraba 112, Yobe 110 and Zamfara 99.

It directed the applicants whose names were published on its website to go for medical screening at the zonal police headquarters in their states of origin between May 31 and June 3.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, stated that each local government was allotted seven candidates, adding that the balance of 893 slots would be shared among the states.

“We are not shortchanging any state; the sharing formula ensures that each local government produces seven constables, while the remaining slots would be shared among the states.

“The sharing formula does not confer any advantage on any state or religion. The Chairman of the commission and JAMB have cleared the air on the inclusion of Arabic language in the examination. The candidates were supposed to write Use of English, the other (Arabic language) was just a dummy,” Ani explained.

Asked if the Commission would cancel the examination as demanded by the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Ani said it was up to the PSC leadership to take a decision on it.