Police in Niger arrest 3 students after violent protest

The Police Command in Niger on Thursday announced the arrest of three students in connection with the protest by Federal University of Technology ( FUT) Minna students over the death of its 300 level student on a football field.

The late student slumped on a field Wednesday and was rushed to the university’s clinic where he was pronounced dead .

Not happy with the pronouncement, the students embarked on demonstration from the clinic.

According to them, the deceased was not treated on arrival, only to be informed of his death.

DSP Bala Elkalla, Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) of the command in Niger told NAN in Minna that the rampaging students burnt part of the University clinic and destroyed the official car of the Dean student affairs.

He said that the fire service along with police and university security personnel succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings.

” Everything is fully under control. Already the command has since commenced investigation. Normal activities have since resumed ” he said