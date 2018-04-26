Police IG shuns Senate invitation over Melaye’s arrest

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday failed to appear before lawmakers in the Senate over the arrest and detention of Senator Dino Melaye.

NewsDay had reported on Wednesday that the nation’s upper legislative chambers summoned Idris to appear before lawmakers on Thursday.

It was gathered that Idris accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari on a state visit to Bauchi.

Due to Idris’ non-appearance, the Senate, it was learned, fixed next week Wednesday for a date with the police boss.