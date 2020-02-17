Police extend curfew in Bayelsa over Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling

The Bayelsa State Police Command have extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed in the state to February 23, 2020 with effect from 10pm to 6pm everyday.

This followed the spate of violence protests that greeted the last Thursday’s Supreme Court judgment, which ousted David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress as governor-elect for the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Uche Anozia, while briefing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Yenagoa on Monday, said that credible intelligence available to the command indicated that the prevailing security situation in the state demands an extension.

He said the curfew will now be relaxed on Sunday, February 23, 2020 with effect from 10pm to 6am every day.

The state police command had earlier imposed curfew in the state from Friday, February 14, 2020 to Sunday February 16, 2020 to prevent the escalation of violence that erupted in the state last weekend.

Anozia said, “In light of credible intelligence available to the command vis-a-vis the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa State, the command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to Sunday 23rd February, 2020 with effect from Monday 17th February, 2020, from 10pm to 6am.

“Members of the public are advised to remain indoors as security agencies will be out to arrest anyone who violates the curfew and such outlaws will be prosecuted.”