Police, DSS, ICPC raid Namadi Sambo’s house

A combined team of security agents as well as officials of the anti-graft agency, ICPC, have raided the residence of former Vice president Namadi Sambo in Kaduna.

The operation took place on Wednesday by a team made up of the police and agents of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the ICPC.

The former vice president’s residence at Gobarau road, Kaduna was raided twice early in the year.

Yesterday, the operatives arrived at the expansive residence of the former vice president at No. 1 Alimi Road, GRA, Kaduna, a few minutes after 3pm.

They stayed inside the premises till around 5:30 pm.

They were heavily armed and came in three vehicles: A white coloured Coaster bus, a Toyota Hilux van and a dark coloured Toyota Corolla car.

The white bus had an eagle insignia on it but with no inscription identifying which of the agencies it belonged to.

The Corolla was parked outside as the operatives numbering up to ten conducted the search within the residence while the others waited outside.

While the search lasted, the main road leading to Alimi road were blocked and vehicles were not allowed to pass as they were turned away by police men stationed at main entrance leading to the house.

A source around the house confirmed the presence of security operatives but said he was not sure whether they were from the EFCC or ICPC. He confirmed that some of the operatives were men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) because of their uniforms.

He said the operatives on arrival at the house asked all the people in the house to remain where they were threatening to shoot if they noticed any unwarranted movement.

He said the entire place was calm as the search lasted and that it was the heavy presence of uniformed men at the gate and on the road that indicated that something unusual was going on.

The source said when the bus came out of the house it was escorted by the two vehicles with the well-armed men.

A source within the ICPC office in Kaduna told our correspondent that their men had gone out on certain operation when contacted.

Spokesman of the former Vice President, Malam Umar Sani confirmed the development in a phone interview.

He said the ICPC officials came with a court order to search the place.

“This is not the first time they are searching the house. They have been coming to search the house on several occasions.

“Today they came with a court order and gave a copy of the court order to the CSO (Chief Security Officer) in the house.

“After they finished the search, they wrote at the back page of the court order that they gave to the CSO that they didn’t find anything and they left. “So we are not surprised because it has now become a routine activity.”

Acting spokesperson for the Kaduna police Command, ASP MD Muhammad when contacted said he could not talk at that moment as they were receiving some visitors. He promised to call back, but did not do so as at the time of filing this report.