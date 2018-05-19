Police deny hunting for journalist over IGP video

The Kano police command has debunked reports that it has launched investigation and threatened to arrest bloggers over a video of Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris, stuttering while reading his speech.

A press statement by the Kano Commissioner of police, Rabiu Yusuf, described the story as “false and an act by mischief makers.”

“The attention of Kano State Police Command is drawn to trending headlines in some national dailies and online media that the ’’ Police threaten bloggers with arrest’’ over IGP’s trending video,” said Rabiu in a statement.

“The Command hereby debunks the news as false in its entirety and an act by mischief makers. No journalist was arrested nor invited by the Command for interrogation over the video clip.

“It is crystal clear that the Command maintain cordial relationship with the State Chapter of the N.U.J, the Correspondence Chapel and all bloggers. The media outlets responsible for the report had their correspondents here in Kano but none consulted the Command to verify the news.

“No manhunt of any journalist what so ever by the Kano Police Command, please,” he added.