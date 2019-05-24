Police council confirms Adamu as IG

Police council under the chairmanship of President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday confirmed Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector General of Police.

This was announced at the end of the council meeting presided over by Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

It was attended by 36 governors and chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musliu Smith.

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who spoke at the end of the meeting, said Adamu was confirmed by a unanimous decision of council members who attested to the professionalism and experience of the new the IGP.

The governor said Adamu’s competence saw him become the first African to be made a Director in the International Police Organisation (INTERPOL).

Also speaking on the confirmation, Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, said Adamu was well spoken of by all members of the council. Adamu was appointed as acting IG on the 15th January this year by President Buhari.

He took over by Ibrahim Idris. He is the 20th IGP of the country. I’ll restructure police – Adamu

In an interview after his confirmation, Adamu said he would restructure the police. “What it means is that we have to re-double our efforts …and also look at our personnel to re-organise the way our system is structured, identify the right personnel in the right places to have them do the job.

So, it requires re-strategizing for us to be able to dig deep into what is happening in the North West so as to deal with the situation squarely.”