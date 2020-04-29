Police arrest Kano’s humanist for comparing TB Joshua with Prophet Muhammad

Kano Police Command on Tuesday arrested Kano born humanist, Mubarak Bala for comparing Prophet TB Joshua with Prophet Muhammad on Hus Facebook post.

The Kano Humanist arrest was prompted by the petition written by Barrister S.S Umar legal firm in Kano over the Facebook post of the Mubarak

Mubarak had on his Facebook post said in haussa language, ” There is no difference between Prophet TB Joshua of Lagos and Prophet Muhammad of Saudi Arabia, our own Nigeria is even better that he was not a terrorist. ”

The lawyer said Mubarak was born as a Muslim in Kano but converted to Humanist in 2014 and since then he has been writing provocative stuff against Prophet Muhammad on his Facebook page and also annoying Muslims