Police arrest ASP, sergeant for extortion

The Lagos State police have arrested an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Adebayo Ojo, and Sergeant Adeleke Mojisola for extorting a lady and impounding her vehicle in a video that went viral on social media.

The two officers were arrested after the attention of Lagos State Police Command was drawn to a video where the lady alleged that her vehicle was impounded by the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) Agbowa Division and a female sergeant.

A release signed by the Police PRO, DSP Bala Elkana, Thursday, said after analysing the video, operatives identified the officers mentioned and they were arrested.

Elkana said: “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in depth investigation into the case while appreciating the courage of the complainant and other well meaning citizens who forwarded the video to our social media page.

“We urged the complainant to take a further step by reporting at the Command Headquarters Ikeja to enable us conclude the investigation.”

He said members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”