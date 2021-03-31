Player demanding £600,000-a-week wages to join Manchester United this summer

Manchester United might have to spend about £300million to complete the signing of a key transfer target.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland wants to become the highest paid player in Premier League history if he is to join Manchester United this summer.

The report claims the 20 year old Borussia Dortmund striker is demanding weekly wages of £600,000 to join Manchester United this summer.

With Borussia Dortmund demanding around £150million for the striker, any move for Haaland could cost a total of £300m over the duration of the striker’s contract.

Haaland has proven himself as one of the deadliest strikers in world football since joining Borussia Dortmund in January 2020.