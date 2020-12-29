Places to have the best sex for a woman

Normality can be boring.

Doing the same thing at the same place with the same intensity can be redundant.

Therefore it is important that we allow ourselves to be spontaneous and fun.





Especially when it comes to our sex life.

According to sexologists, women respond sexually to the environment and if the stage is beautifully set then the games can fully begin.





We take look at places where people can have the best sex, especially if you want to please her punani:

1. On the couch

According to sexologists, stacking up the cushions under your lower back makes it more likely that you’ll reach an orgasm. It is highly likely though that this is one place where most of us have had some action, so we need to further explore what more can be done on this dinning-room throne.

2. At a hotel

Hotels are perceived to be places for promiscuous acts, however recent statistics show that more and couples check-into hotels for a an expensive “quickie”. This act of spontaneity can prove very effective for her and really bring some excitement to your sex lives.

3. In the shower

Want to keep things wet and steamy, then the shower is your best bet. Look at it this way, this is one place where you won’t need need any lubrication and you kill two birds with one stone.

4. In the car

If you want to drive her crazy, then try having sex in the car. Erotic novelist Sabrina Lacey claims that cars are one of her favourite public places to have sex. She recommends pulling off to the side of a not-so-busy road, pushing back the seats (or hopping into the backseat) and steaming up those windows.