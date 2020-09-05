PHOTOS: Tinubu arrives Ondo for APC campaign rally

National leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday stormed Ondo State.

Tinubu is in the state for the flag-off rally of Gov Rotimi Akeredolu ’s re-election campaign.

He arrived the state along with the former Interim Chairman of APC and former Osun State governor, Chief Bisi Akande.

They were received at the Akure Airport by Governor Akeredolu, the state party chairman and others.

Tinubu is expected to also commission the newly built head office of the state internal revenue board.

See photos of Tinubu’s arrival in Ondo