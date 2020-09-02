PHOTOS: Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’s closest friend becomes Oba in Lagos

One of the closest friends to the late Fuji icon, Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister (SAB )has been installed as a King (Oba) in Lagos .

Buhari Oloto has been enthroned as the new Oba of Eguruland in Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

The ratification of the appointment of Oloto was done today, Wednesday in Alausa, the seat of the Lagos State government

Before becoming Oba, Oloto was the head (Olori Ebi) of the Itire Royal Family.

Oloto was a very close friend, sponsor and confidant of late Sikiru Ayinde .

They were so close that the late musician in one of his albums titled “Aye”, narrated how he and Oloto travelled to Disney world.

In the album, SAB gave a vivid account of their experience in a submarine from where they beheld sharks and whales and other fearful aquatic creatures navigating the ocean.

The impact of the album was huge as the city -especially Disney World- recorded a high number of visits from Africa, particularly Nigerians.

Oloto is the CEO of Abu Oloto Investment.