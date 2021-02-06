Photos: See the big error in Tinubu’s APC revalidation slip

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday revalidated his APC membership in Ikoyi, Lagos.

There is however, a big mistake in the membership slip displayed by Tinubu.

The date on the slip bears February 9, 2021 instead of February 6, 2021, which is today’s date. This has been causing uproar on the social media.

Also, Tinubu’s slip has his phone number boldly written, which is 08027772300.

Tinubu displayed the slip for all to see.

Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari displayed the photos on his twitter handle on Saturday.

There have been several comments and reactions to Tinubu’s slip.

One Olusanya Remilekun first drew attention to the error, saying “Please Sir there is a mistake on the slip today is 06th Feb 2021 and @AsiwajuTinubu slip is carrying 9th Feb 2021… May God help us!”

Another twitter user wrote: “09/02/2021 …. Nigeria is a cruise but today is 06/02/2021 …@BashirAhmaad thought you checked this before you posted it.”