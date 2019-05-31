PHOTOS : Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat visit family of Late LASTMA officer

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamza on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Mrs. Folasade Arogundade, a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer who lost her life in the line of duty last week.

A truck had on Saturday crushed Arogundade, 33, to death.

Arogundade was said to be one of the personnel deployed in Apapa to ensure the evacuation of articulated trucks from the road with a view to restoring sanity and orderliness in the area.

It was learnt that Arogundade, who was overseeing the evacuation, was hit by a truck that was put on the reverse gear by its driver.

The incident was said to have occurred around 4.45pm on Saturday.

The officer’s colleagues took her to the General Hospital, Apapa, where she was confirmed dead.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the family of Arogundade and said his government is with LASTMA officers and would do everything to protect their lives and also create an atmosphere to allow them to do their work properly.