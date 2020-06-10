PHOTOS: Popular NURTW chieftain, Kunle Poly visits new Oniru of Iru, pays homage

Former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos Island, Azeez Lawal popularly known as Kunle Poly, appears to have moved on after he was suspended by the Chairman of the union in the state, Musiliu Akinsanya.

Despite his removal, Kunle Poly has continued to warmed the hearts of his admirers and members of the internet community .

He again demonstrated this on Tuesday, when he become one of the first personalities to visit and pay homage to the new Oniru of Iru land, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, in his palace.

Oba Lawal was presented the staff of office and installed on Monday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Oba Lawal succeeded Late Oba Idowu Abiodun, who passed on in September 2019, at the age of 82.

Although not from Lagos , both Kunle Poly and the new monarch share the same surname.

During the visit, Kunle Poly was said to have received royal blessings from the new King.

See photos from Kunle Poly’s visit to the new King below: