PHOTOS: Obasanjo’s son to wed daughter of Baba Ijebu, both families meet

The children of Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president, and Kessington Adebutu, popularly known as Baba Ijebu, are set to get married.

Tolulope Adebutu and Adejanwo Obasanjo last week Saturday, had their introduction ceremony, a tradition which requires members of both families to meet and get acquainted.

The introduction ceremony held at the Ikoyi, Lagos home of Adebutu.

Lateef Jakande, former Lagos state governor and his wife, Abimbola, Gbenga Daniel, former Ogun state governor and wife, were among the dignitaries present at the event.

