PHOTOS: NUJ forgives Fani-Kayode, allows members to attend his press conference

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) ,Oyo State chapter on Sunday attended a press conference organised by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The press conference was organised to round off Fani-Kayode’s tour of projects undertaking by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The former minister arrived in Ibadan on Sunday last week .

The presence of the journalists at the press conference signified that the union has forgiven Fani-Kayode.

The union had on Monday, ordered its members to boycott a press conference organised by Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode had insulted a reporter with DailyTrust, Eyo Charles in Calabar, for asking him who was bankrolling his nationwide trips in Cross River two weeks ago.

He poured vituperations on the reporter, disparaging him as “very stupid”.

“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to? Bankroll who?

“You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind. Don’t judge me by your own standards,” he had said.

His comments had generated widespread criticism from many Nigerians and groups, including the NUJ which described him as “intolerant and unstable”.

The former minister has, however, apologised to the journalist, the NUJ, Daily Trust and any affected parties. In an apology letter sent to the national president of the NUJ, the former minister said he regretted his actions, and promised to have a better relationship with the union.

See photos from the press conference: