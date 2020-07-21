PHOTOS: Mompha back on social media weeks after quitting it over Hushpuppi’s arrest

Popular Nigerian Bureau de Change operator Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha has made a comeback on social media.

The individual who is known for portraying a flamboyant lifestyle on his social media pages had few weeks back caused a storm when he deleted most of the posts on his pages.

Mompha in most of the photos that were yanked off his pages was often seen posing with his luxury automobiles, rocking designer outfits and generally showing off a level of wealth that leaves some social media users wanting.

The development came a few days after Hushpuppi was arrested by Dubai Police for fraud .

Hushpuppi , whose real name is Raymond Igbalode, was also popular on social media for always flaunting his wealth with pictures of him wearing designer clothes and flying private jets and helicopters.

It was believed that his excessive show of wealth resulted in his arrest by Dubai Police.

Following the Hushpuppi drama, Mompha, who appeared not to be in good terms with Igbalode — due to an altercation between them on social media deleted almost all pictures showcasing his fleet of expensive cars and his luxury home furniture.

Recall that Mompha was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019 over alleged N32.9 billion money laundering. The case is still in court

But on Tuesday Mompha resumed his accounts and posted two photos of his showcasing his fleet of expensive cars .

In one of the post, he announced his comeback to social media, saying “Greetings my people”

In the other post, he wrote: ” What can make you happy right now?

See the pictures Mompha posted on Tuesday: