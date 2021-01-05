PHOTOS: MC Oluomo’s deputy Koko Zaria lied flat on his face to greet veteran Yoruba actor who is now a monarch

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Ganiu Ayinde Oyedepo popularly known as Koko Zaria showed respect when he paid a visit to Oba Omogoriola Adeniyi Hassan .

Koko Zaria, a close friend and deputy to the state Chairman of NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, lied flat on his face to greet the monarch when the Oba came out of his palace to welcome him.

Hassan, a veteran Nollywood actor, was recently selected as an Oba in one of the towns in Ijebuland, Ogun State .

Hassan, a former husband of another Nollywood veteran, Ayo Adesanya, his now being addressed as the Olu of Uba Imobi land.

Koko Zaria, who has also acted in some films reportedly went to the palace to pay homage to Oba Hassan, who was announced as the new king of Uba Imobi land on January 1, 2021.

The ruler was equally impressed with Koko Zaria and the visit in general as he prayed for his visitor.