PHOTOS: MC Oluomo attends son’s valedictory reception

Popular leader in the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo on Friday attended his son’s Governor’s Valedictorian Reception in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya graduated from the Clayton County performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

A reception was organised by the school to honour the graduating students.

The proud father was present with some of his family members and well wishers to honour Ololade .

The proud dad shared the news on his Facebook page