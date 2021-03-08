PHOTOS: Mahadi Shehu, Katsina Whistleblower, Appears In Court On Crutches

Mahadi Shehu, business mogul who blew the whistle on the Katsina State government, arrived at the Federal High Court, Katsina, on crutches on Monday.

The administration of Governor Bello Masari had sued him over alleged Cybercrime.

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Justice Ahmad El-Marzuq, who filed the suit against Mahadi last month, said the Kaduna-based businessman spread falsehood against the government of Katsina on various social media platforms.

He said the documents Mahadi circulated while accusing the government of fraud, were forged.

Below are pictures of Mahadi in court: